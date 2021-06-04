Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 39,922 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $109,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

