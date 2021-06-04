Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 50,167 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,167 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. 64,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,373,582. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $52.93.

