Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $32.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,380.45. 23,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,299. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,273.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.