Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 13,120 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $233,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,898 shares of company stock worth $863,372. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

United Bankshares stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.68. 1,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,902. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.37. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

