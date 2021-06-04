Wanchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.80 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. Wanchain has a market cap of $147.72 million and $3.80 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002347 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.00263678 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00040281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005484 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

