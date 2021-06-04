Warburg Research Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €32.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.21 ($36.72).

EVK stock opened at €28.97 ($34.08) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €29.84. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

