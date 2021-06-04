Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WDH opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

