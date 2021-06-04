Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $8.46

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.69. Waterdrop shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands.

WDH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

