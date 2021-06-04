Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,342 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for 2.4% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Waters worth $78,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.15. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $326.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

