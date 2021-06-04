Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $260.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco stock opened at $287.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. Watsco has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.75.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.