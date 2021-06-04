Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.82

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $140.82 and last traded at $140.82, with a volume of 495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.65.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.