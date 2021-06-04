Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Copper Mountain Mining (CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE: CMMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/2/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$5.50.

5/3/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$4.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$3.75 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$4.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.50.

4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

4/22/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$4.00.

Shares of CMMC stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.19. 945,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,290. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.88. The firm has a market cap of C$874.70 million and a P/E ratio of 8.14.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$28,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,352,190. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,420.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

