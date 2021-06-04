Wells Fargo & Company Increases agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $44.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.38.

AGL stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $39.16.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

