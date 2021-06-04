WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the April 29th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of WH Group stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. WH Group has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.50.
WH Group Company Profile
