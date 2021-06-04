WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the April 29th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of WH Group stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. WH Group has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.50.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

