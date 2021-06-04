Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is Ruffer LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,986 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up 4.2% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned 0.80% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $137,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $809,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 363.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 119,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of WPM stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 54,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,330. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.46. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

