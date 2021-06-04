Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $169,461,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 712,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

