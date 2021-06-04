WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in May

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the April 29th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

