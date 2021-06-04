Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Nucor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Nucor by 9.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NUE stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

