Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WLL. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of WLL stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $49.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.68.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.