Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.75. 227,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,172,415. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

