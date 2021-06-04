Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock worth $1,126,338,793. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.20. 77,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,863,023. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $400.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

