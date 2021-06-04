Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,149 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $523.06. 7,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $533.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.65 and a 12 month high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.