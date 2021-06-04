Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 505 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

