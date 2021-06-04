Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,443 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,620 shares of company stock valued at $20,576,045. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.19. 4,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

