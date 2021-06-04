William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CFO Buys $56,300.00 in Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CFO Jonathan Thomas Logan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. William Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.40.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $136,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

