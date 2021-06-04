Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of WINT opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Windtree Therapeutics news, Director James Huang bought 150,000 shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 154,791 shares of company stock worth $366,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINT. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.