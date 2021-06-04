Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,425 ($70.88) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,703.40 ($61.45).

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 4,597 ($60.06) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,801.12. The stock has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other Wizz Air news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

