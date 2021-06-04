Woodcoin Trading Up 47.2% Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $586,420.62 and approximately $100,651.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,964.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.97 or 0.07290648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $674.16 or 0.01823799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.63 or 0.00485955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00176349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.99 or 0.00779083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.26 or 0.00471429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.61 or 0.00423684 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

