World Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $13,874,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 586,544 shares of company stock valued at $60,370,410. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $100.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

