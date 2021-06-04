World Asset Management Inc Has $344,000 Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

SMG stock opened at $201.54 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

