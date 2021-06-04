World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Shares of MKSI opened at $181.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.07.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

