World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $148,269,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after purchasing an additional 409,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $46,463,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $205.09 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $220.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,864.62 and a beta of 1.06.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,815 shares of company stock valued at $42,812,685. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.