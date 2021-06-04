World Asset Management Inc Sells 143 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 1,042.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Middleby by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Middleby by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $168.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MIDD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.25.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.