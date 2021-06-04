World Asset Management Inc Sells 251 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.64.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAS opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

