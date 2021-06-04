World Asset Management Inc Sells 417 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $18,299,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,420,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,747,154.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 20,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $1,153,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,902,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,020,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,178 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.28.

TOL opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

