Wrapped NXM Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.89 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $122.23 million and $14.89 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $72.89 or 0.00197111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00078048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.01005195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.76 or 0.09799535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00051951 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

