XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 145.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

