XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $9.48.
See Also: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.