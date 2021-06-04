XIO Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000128 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.