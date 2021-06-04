Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $368,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $255,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 79,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,996,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE THG opened at $139.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THG. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

