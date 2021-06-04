Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 282,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 203,164 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

