Xponance Inc. Sells 1,014 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,606 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,573. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

Fox Factory stock opened at $149.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.11. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

