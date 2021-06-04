Xponance Inc. Sells 2,315 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.62. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,857,589 shares of company stock worth $153,331,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

