Xponance Inc. Sells 682 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,963,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 78,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock opened at $147.68 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -90.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.07.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.13.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

