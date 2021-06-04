Xponance Inc. Sells 751 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,412,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter.

Synaptics stock opened at $129.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. Synaptics’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

