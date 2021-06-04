Xponance Inc. Trims Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

NYSE CIT opened at $53.50 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.43.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

In other CIT Group news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.