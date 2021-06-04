YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $87.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,577 shares of company stock worth $18,804,462. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,655 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in YETI by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,377 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 831.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 110,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 181,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.72. YETI has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that YETI will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

