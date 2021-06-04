Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.0637 on Exchanges (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $174,452.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

