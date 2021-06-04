Ying Du Sells 101,648 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $17,909,361.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,291,219.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total transaction of $10,043,837.48.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12.
- On Monday, April 5th, Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96.
Shares of ZLAB opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.27. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $193.54.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.37.
Zai Lab Company Profile
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.
