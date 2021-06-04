Ying Du Sells 101,648 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $17,909,361.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,291,219.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total transaction of $10,043,837.48.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12.

On Monday, April 5th, Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.27. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.37.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

