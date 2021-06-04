Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Yum China by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Yum China by 13.6% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after acquiring an additional 264,559 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,868,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $67.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

