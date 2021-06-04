Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.01 Million

Equities research analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post $19.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $19.12 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $16.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $75.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.40 million to $75.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $74.15 million, with estimates ranging from $72.70 million to $75.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:FCCY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. 17,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $216.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

